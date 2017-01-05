Make sure your home is ready for snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Snow is in the forecast and that means now is the time to get ready!

One of the first things to grab is ice melt. You can put that out on your sidewalks and driveways before the weather even hits, making it harder for ice to form.

You can also use some type of water softener like salt crystals or sand to add a little traction on icy areas.

A good shovel can also make the clean up much easier.

A wide brim heavy duty shovel will work to get rid of snow that hasn't turned hard and icy.

If the snow is mixed with ice, you can use a metal flat edged scraper to break ice off and a broom to clear it.

It's important to get these now so you're not scrambling when the snow actually does hit!