Thursday, the News 3 morning team celebrated National Whipped Cream Day by playing the game "Pie Face". Blaine, Erica and Myles all played a round, but Kristen was the big winner!
It’s National Whipped Cream Day
-
News 3 This Morning team shares their favorite recipes
-
Consumer Reports: High-calorie holiday coffee drinks
-
Spice of Blythe: Nog up your holidays!
-
Food Lion introduces limited-edition peppermint products
-
‘Unicorn hot chocolate’ is the new trend to keep you warm
-
-
10 best chocolate recipes for National Chocolate Day
-
Celebrate National Pasta Day with rigatoni pasta pie
-
Food Lion launches several limited edition pumpkin-flavored products during October
-
Create your perfect Jack O’ Lantern this Halloween
-
Check out this 41,454 calorie candy Thanksgiving feast
-
-
It’s National Pumpkin Day!
-
Thousands of Norfolk students gather at ODU for educational day
-
Death investigation involving ‘town bully’ has Illinois resort town on edge