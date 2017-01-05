Hampton Police searching for potential fraud suspect, officer injured during response

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are searching for a potential fraud suspect downtown Hampton.

One officer was injured in the 500 block of Settlers Landing Road while responding to the call.

Police originally said that the officer was assaulted by the suspect but then clarified that the officer was injured while responding to the case and was not assaulted by the suspect.

News 3 Reporter Merris Badcock is on the way to the area and will provide updates as they become available.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.