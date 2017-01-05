Author of the male version of “Eat, Pray, Love” on Coast Live

HAMPON ROADS, Va. - Leon Logothetis is a global adventurer, motivational speaker, philanthropist, and author of the bestselling memoir The Kindness Diaries. He gave up his job as a broker and his home in London for a life on the road. Leon has now visited more than 90 countries and traveled to every continent. He is the host of the TV series Amazing Adventures Of A Nobody. Leon talks about his life of discovery and his new memoir: Live, Love, Explore: Discover the Way of the Traveler: A Road Map to the Life You Were Meant to Live.
