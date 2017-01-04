× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm today but two snow chances ahead

From 60s to snow… We will finally have a chance to dry out today after a soggy start to the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low and mid 60s today. It will be a bit breezy today with wind gusts to near 20 mph possible. Much colder air will move in for the end of the week.

Expect highs in the mid 40s on Thursday and the low 40s on Friday. We are watching a chance for a rain/snow mix late Thursday night and into Friday. It is looking like most of Hampton Roads and NE NC will see mostly rain with the best chance for snow on the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula. Any snow accumulation should be less than 1”.

Even colder air will move in for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 30s with lows in the 20s. We are tracking another chance for snow on Saturday. An area of low pressure will move from the Gulf states up the East Coast. The track of this low will have a huge impact on what we see. A track closer to the coast will bring us the potential for a major snowfall. A track farther south and east will significantly drop our snow chances.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W 10-15 G20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Overnight Rain/Snow Possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W/S 5-10

