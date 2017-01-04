Watch the red hot Hokies on News 3 Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. – Ranked in both major college basketball polls for the first time since 2010, Virginia Tech is one of the hottest men’s basketball teams in the country. Wednesday, you can watch the 21st ranked Hokies try to improve to 13-1 on the season.

Tech travels to Raleigh for a date with NC State at 9 p.m. inside PNC Arena. The Hokies’ first ACC road contest of the season can be seen live on News 3.

The Hokies enter the game 12-1 overall and 1-0 in ACC action. Tech defeated 5th ranked Duke, 89-75, in Cassell Coliseum Saturday.

NC State enters the game 11-3 overall and 0-1 in league play. The Wolfpack lost at Miami, 81-63, on Saturday.

This is the 55th all-time meeting between the two schools. The Wolfpack lead the series 39-15. Tech won the last meeting, 73-68, in overtime in Blacksburg last season. State has won the last two games played in PNC Arena. Tech is 2-5 against the Wolfpack in PNC Arena.