VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after an attempted burglary was reported Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Windbrooke Lane around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers did not locate a suspect in the area and there were no signs of forced entry.

Victims were treated for minor injuries at the scene during a brief scuffle that happened before police arrived.

If you have any information, call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.