Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating after the MacArthur Memorial building was spray painted with the word 'ANARCHY' early Wednesday.

Police say the vandalism occurred sometime between midnight and 2:30 a.m. when the incident was reported.

At this time, there are no suspects.

Anyone with information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.