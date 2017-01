× Two men taken to the hospital after being shot in Norfolk

NORFOK, Va. – Police dispatchers told News 3 two men were shot overnight.

Norfolk Police were called to the 7600 block of Victory drive just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Two men were reportedly taken to Sentara Norfolk General with gunshot wounds.

Right now police are trying to answer important questions of why this happened and who is responsible. If you know anything you can take action and call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP.