VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – News 3 is taking action for your health and nailing down the top 10 fit foods for 2017.

“These are the super foods for 2017 that are going to give you more bang for your buck and feeling great,” said Jim White of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios

QUINOA

“It`s just so high in fiber,” said White. “Half a cup cooked for women, a cup of cooked for men, would be perfect addition to your dinner.”

BLACK BEANS

“It has high protein,” said White. “I always recommend the no salt added.”

GREEK YOGURT

“It has more protein than regular yogurt,” said White. “If you get the plain there`s actually less sugar.”

EGGS

“Try to get one whole egg in a day,” said White. “They have iron, they have zinc, there`s about seven grams of protein per egg.”

ALMOND BUTTER

“We`re looking at high amounts of fiber, about three grams per serving, and also six grams of protein,’ White said.

SALMON

“Salmon is great because it has fish oils, which is definitely important for heart health,” said White. “There`s a lot of anti-inflammatory benefits of it, so having the piece of salmon for your lunch, or dinner, or a salad or making it with a rice pilaf and some vegetables is a great way to go.”

AVOCADOS

“They have monounsaturated fatty acids, which can to decrease cholesterol,” said White. “It`s a good fat that we want, plus it has vitamin E.”

SWEET POTATOES

“It is very high in vitamin A. That`s good for eye sight and a lot of different benefits in the body,” White said.

BLUEBERRIES

“This is a super food,” said White. “It has a high antioxidant ratio.”

BROCCOLI

“Broccoli is one of the top best,” said White. “It’s a green leafy vegetable [that] decreases the risk of cancer.”