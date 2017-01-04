Tom Perriello to announce run for Virginia governor, The New York Times reports

WASHINGTON – Former congressman Tom Perriello is expected to announce a run for Virginia governor Thursday, according to The New York Times.

The Times reports that Perriello called Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam Wednesday to tell him that he was going to enter the race.

Democrat Northam announced he was running in November 2015.

Republicans Frank Wagner, Ed Gillespie and Corey Stewart are also running for the seat.

Governor Terry McAuliffe (D) is not eligible to run for reelection due to Virginia’s law prohibiting consecutive terms.

A primary election will be held on June 13 and the gubernatorial election will take place on November 7.