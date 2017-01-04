Searching for Mythbusters on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Certified science geek and Nerdist Editor, Kyle Hill explains what it takes to become a future MythBuster! Science Channel’s Mythbusters: The Search features the next generation of fearless contenders with killer build skills, science smarts and nerves of steel, ready to be judged each week as they bust myths and vie for the win in becoming the next myth-busting superstars.
