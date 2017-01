PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of George Washington Highway around 8:15 p.m.

Police said the victim was a man who had a gunshot wound in his lower torso.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

