Northampton County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in homicide case

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, N.C. – The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who they say is responsible for the death of a 19-year-old.

On January 2, the sheriff’s office received a call to respond to a location near Pendleton, North Carolina.

When officers arrived, they found Richard McJoe, 19, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The murder happened at the home of the suspect, 57-year-old Roberts Sears. Sears was charged with first degree murder and received no bond.

The motive in the case has not been determined.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Sears will appear in court on January 5.