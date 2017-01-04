Man accused of robbing woman he met on backpage.com in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a California woman he met on Backpage.com.

On January 2 around 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the Best Western Motel in the 500 block of Operations Drive for a call of an armed robbery.

The woman told police she received a text message from the man answering her post on Back Page.

The man arrived at her motel room, asked if she was alone, pulled out a gun and stole her cash and cell phone.

The man walked out of the motel.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a black beanie, black hoodie and blue jeans.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.