First Warning Forecast: Tracking the chance for some snow

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a couple chances of snow. We are keeping a close eye on the forecast.

High pressure will build in tonight into Thursday morning. Colder air will begin moving into the region overnight. Expect lows in the mid-30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little on the breezy side.

Thursday will be a colder day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs only reaching the mid-40s. A low pressure system will approach from the west late and then move along the coast late Thursday into Friday. This is where we will want to watch out for a little bit of moisture. Due to temperatures falling into the low and mid-30s, we will likely see a rain/snow mix for some areas early Friday. The best potential for snow will likely be for areas for the Eastern Shore, the Middle Peninsula and the Northern Neck. Snow could accumulate to less than 1″ in those areas. Most of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina would see a cold rain on Friday morning. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 40s.

The next storm system we’re tracking will be moving in from the western Gulf States and off the southeast coast late Friday through Saturday. This system could give us a better potential for snow. The only problem is, the models are not in good agreement with the track of the storm, which in turn, affects how much snow we could or could not get. If the low tracks closer to the coast, we could see more measurable snow. If the low moves farther south and east, our snow chances would drop significantly. Highs will be in the 30s on Saturday.

Sunday is looking cold and sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: W/NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Overnight Rain/Snow Possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W/S 5-10 mph.

Friday: AM Rain/Snow Mix Possible (50%) Then, Chance of Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

