Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship 20 miles off NC coast

NORFOLK, Va. – A 76-year-old woman was medevaced from a cruise ship approximately 20 miles off the coast of North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard was notified by the captain of the Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas around 8:40 a.m. about a passenger experiencing abdominal pains.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was dispatched from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City at approximately 9:30 a.m. and arrived at the ship at approximately 10 a.m.

The air crew hoisted the woman and her daughter to the helicopter and transported them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, arriving around 11 a.m.

“The crew was extremely professional,” said Lt. Daniel Reilly, co-pilot for the medevac. “They had the patient and daughter ready for the rescue swimmer and made for a smooth hoisting evolution.”

There is no word on the woman’s condition at this time.