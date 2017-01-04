HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Songwriter and performer Charles Esten talks about his role on Nashville, his tour and his plan to release a new song every week. Nashville is set against the backdrop of the city's music scene and follows Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) and Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere.) Both women face personal and professional challenges as they navigate their paths as artists and individuals. Since its debut, the show has inspired 10 soundtracks, including a Christmas album. It has been nominated for multiple Emmy®, Golden Globe® and Critics Choice® awards.
Charles Esten talks about his music and Nashville on Coast Live
