Buckroe Beach home to be featured on “My Lottery Dream Home”

HAMPTON, Va. – A home in East Bay at Buckroe Beach will be featured as a great location for coastal living on HGTV’s “My Dream Lottery Home” this week.

The show takes recent lottery winners house hunting to find their perfect dream home.

The episode, called “Dreaming on the Chesapeake Bay,” features a retired couple who is looking for a vacation home near their family along the Virginia coast. It is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. on Friday, January 6.

“It’s exciting to have a home in Buckroe Beach with its rich history to be featured on HGTV,” said Cindy Woolwine, a Realtor with BHHS Towne Realty who has sold homes throughout the area.

The home was built by Tidewater Cottage Homes, a company focuses on building Buckroe Beach single-family and twin homes in the $300,000 to $450,000 range.