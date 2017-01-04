HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - John Seevers was born with birth defects in both legs but he's never let that stop him from pursuing his passions. Growing Bolder met up with him at the U.S. Masters Swimming National Championships, where he came to add to his collection of national paraswimming records.
Birth defects can’t stop this swimmer from Growing Bolder on Coast Live
-
Water-skiing comeback stories from Growing Bolder on Coast Live
-
Growing Bolder goes to the dogs on Coast Live
-
A couple Growing Bolder on water skies in their 80s on Coast Live
-
Meet a 75-year-old bodybuilder Growing Bolder
-
Jane Seymour talks Growing Bolder on Coast Live
-
-
Dancing in her 70s – Growing Bolder on Coast Live
-
Cars and memories with Growing Bolder on Coast Live
-
A Growing Bolder romance tale of a woman and her car on Coast Live
-
A 90 year-old biker who is definitely Growing Bolder on Coast Live
-
Growing Bolder brings us a six-pound wonder dog on Coast Live
-
-
An inspirational athlete still running strong at 86 on Coast Live
-
Inside a historic home helping families on Coast Live
-
‘LeBron: The Musical’ goes viral — and even LeBron thinks it’s great