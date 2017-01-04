Watch WTKR News 3 programming on WGNT 27.2

Birth defects can’t stop this swimmer from Growing Bolder on Coast Live

Posted 3:04 pm, January 4, 2017, by , Updated at 03:09PM, January 4, 2017

cmyk-icon-GrowingBolderHAMPTON ROADS, Va. - John Seevers was born with birth defects in both legs but he's never let that stop him from pursuing his passions. Growing Bolder met up with him at the U.S. Masters Swimming National Championships, where he came to add to his collection of national paraswimming records.