York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in Walmart shooting

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying suspects they believe were involved in a shooting that happened at Walmart on Thursday.

Deputies say around 11:50 p.m. shots were fired at the Rochambeau Drive Walmart.

After an investigation they found that two separate groups started arguing and at one point some shots were fired in the parking lot between the groups.

Deputies said one vehicle description they have at this time is of a late model silver Chevy Impala.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Deputies ask that if you have any information that can help authorities to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.