VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Detectives are looking for a suspect who is believed to be responsible for seven armed robberies.

The crimes happened between December 16 and January 2.

Five Metro PCS stores, as well as a Citgo Gas Station and a Boost Mobile store were targets of the crimes.

Police also said the suspect may be involved in other incidents outside Virginia Beach.

If you have any information that may help police call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.