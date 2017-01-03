× Virginia Beach arena developer to ask for another extension

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The developer of the proposed arena near the Oceanfront will ask for another extension to work out financing, according to the city council agenda for Tuesday night.

United States Management is asking for a 60-day extension. The locally-based developer is working on a traditional financing model and is making progress, but needs another extension, according to the agenda.

City council previously voted to give the group a 60-day extension in November. That extension is set to expire on January 7.

City council approved an arena deal in December 2015 that included financing from a Chinese lender. In October, city council failed to have a required super majority to approve changes to the financing. USM wanted to finance the project through bonds with backing from a Chicago-based investment bank. The vote failed 8-3 as 9 votes were needed.

Since the vote, USM has continued to try to work a plan, even asking for a legal review on whether nine council votes were needed in October, instead of a simple majority. The city attorney responded, saying nine votes were required.

Tuesday night’s vote for an extension will only require a simple majority.