Portsmouth high school athletic director retires after being placed on administrative leave

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Churchland High School Athletic Director David Moss has retired after being placed on administrative leave, according to Portsmouth Public School officials.

Moss retired as of January 1, according to a spokesperson with Portsmouth Public Schools. There is no official statement from the school on the matter at this time.

Moss was placed on administrative leave in December 2016 while an investigation was underway.

District leaders said it was a result of parents’ concerns- but would not elaborate on what that meant. They called the situation a personnel matter.

With her mom’s permission, Churchland High JV basketball player Zanquia Kirby told News 3 in December she was inside the girls locker room when she said Moss allegedly opened the door and shouted for a group of girls to hurry up.

“Coach Moss, he opened up the door and telling us to get out of the restroom for the other players so the Norview players could come get dressed,” said Kirby.

Kirby said she was called down to the principal’s office to answer questions. She said there was roughly ten girls in the locker room when this happened. She said some were from the girls basketball team and others were cheerleaders.

Kirby also said Moss did not physically come into the locker room, but rather opened the door and shouted in for the girls to hurry.

Former student Chivarlo Sykes used to run track and praised Moss. He called him a great leader at the school.

“He’s a really great athletic director. All the years that he has been here he’s done a lot for Churchland,” said Sykes.

District leaders said Moss has been with Portsmouth School District since 1984.