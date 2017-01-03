Closings and Delays
Watch WTKR News 3 programming on WGNT 27.2

Mug shots from January 2017 arrests in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

Posted 1:01 pm, January 3, 2017, by

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.

Photo Gallery