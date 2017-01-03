Man attempts to bring loaded handgun on board plane at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. – A TSA officer stopped a man from bringing a loaded handgun on board a plane at the Norfolk International Airport Tuesday morning.

The man, who was headed to Dallas, was stopped by officers at the checkpoint with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 15 bullets.

TSA officers saw the gun in the man’s bag through the X-ray machine. They immediately contacted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its web site.