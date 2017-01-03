Man arrested for three Norfolk incidents, another arrested for shooting at suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – Two men are behind bars after being arrested on Monday.

Police say the first man was arrested in connection with three incidents that all happened on Monday.

26-year-old Hakeem Graham was arrested for a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Bayview Blvd., and Tidewater Drive.

Graham fled the scene of the accident and allegedly ran to a nearby 7-Eleven on Tidewater Drive where he assaulted two people.

Police say Graham took a bystander’s truck by force and fled from that area.

Graham was then involved in a second motor vehicle accident, rear-ending a vehicle in the 7500 block of Tidewater Drive.

As Graham attempted to flee this scene the driver of the vehicle that was hit shot a firearm at Graham, police said.

Police then responded to the area and took Graham and the armed person into custody. The firearm was recovered and there were no injuries reported as a result of the firearm being shot.

Police charged Graham with one count of Felony Hit and Run, one count of Carjacking, and two counts of misdemeanor Assault and Battery.

24-year-old Henry Luschei of North Carolina was charged with one count of misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

Both men are being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.