Hampton Police search for suspects after man and teen shot from vehicle

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in connection with a shooting that happened Monday night.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive around 10:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old Hampton boy inside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While officers were investigating, Public Safety Communications was notified of a male gunshot victim at Sentara CarePlex. The investigation has revealed that this victim, a 34-year-old Hampton man, was also in the area of Seldendale Drive when he was shot.

The Police Division’s preliminary investigation revealed that the man was walking in the area when he was approached by four unknown suspects in a black four door sedan. The victim began to flee when the suspects fired multiple shots in his direction, striking him one time.

The 15-year-old victim was sitting inside of his home during the incident when a bullet entered the residence and struck him.

Multiple unoccupied vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

There are no suspect descriptions to disseminate.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.