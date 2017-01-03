Hampton Police need help finding shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed and dangerous suspect they have named in connection with a shooting on December 10.

32-year-old Timothy Keith McDonald, of Newport News, is wanted for the shooting that happened in the 200 block of West Lewis Ave.

Around 7 p.m. police communications got a call about the shooting and when officers arrived they found a 38-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area when he was allegedly approached by McDonald.

Police believe McDonald then displayed a firearm and shot towards the victim, striking him once.

The suspect then fled the scene.

McDonald’s last known address is in the 100 block of Ash Ave.

Police say McDonald has warrants on file for one count of Maiming, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Discharging a Firearm in Public.

He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.