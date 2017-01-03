Hampton Police investigating shooting on Bay Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are working to find the suspect or suspects in connection with a shooting that happened on January 2.
Officers responded to the scene around 12:45 a.m.
They met with the victim, a 22-year-old man, who was suffering from multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim told officers that he was shot while outside of a home in the 1900 block of Bay Avenue.
Police have not released a suspect description or motive for the shooting at this time.
If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
37.002384 -76.384368