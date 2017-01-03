× First Warning Forecast: All eyes are on the potential for some snow this week

All eyes are on the potential for some snow this week….Our attention will turn from the soggy, rainy weather to the potential for snow, not just once but twice for some areas.

First, as we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect cloudy, damp conditions as a frontal system moves across the area. Most of the steady rain has pushed offshore. Still, we’ll be left with low clouds, fog and areas of mist and drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tonight, expect cloudy skies with areas of dense fog, mist and drizzle. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will likely be the best day of the week. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60s. A strong cold front moves in from the northwest, delivering an arctic blast of cold weather our way. In fact, by Thursday, high temperatures won’t get out of the low 40s for many of us. And by Friday, we’ll see highs in the upper 30s!

We’ve got to pay close attention to the forecast into Friday morning. With cold air in place, and an area of low pressure riding along our coast, we will have the potential for a rain/snow mix. This would most likely be a morning and early afternoon event for us. Not everyone will see snow! Please keep that in mind. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies.

By the weekend, the cold air isn’t going anywhere. We’ll see highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s, which will create another opportunity for snow as a second area of low pressure rides along or near our coast, mainly on Saturday. If low pressure rides along the coast, we will have the potential for more measurable snow for parts of the viewing area. If it travels farther to the east, the snow potential would be less. A lot can still happen between now and this weekend. Stay tuned.

This Afternoon: Cloudy and Foggy. Areas of Mist and Drizzle (30%). Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: E/S/SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Fog, Mist and Drizzle (20%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: W/NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

