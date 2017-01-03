Consumer Reports: Ransomware beware

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ransomware is becoming rampant. It's where hackers hold hostage your computer files until you pay up.

Raul Glasgow is a computer consultant who is all too familiar with ransomware. Not only has he helped clients whose files were held hostage by hackers, he also had to help himself!

"After the first attack, I'm like, we're ready for them. You know, there's no way they're going to get through to us again. Was I wrong!" Glasgow said.

Glasgow says he started seeing ransomware attacks against his clients two or three years ago. Since then, he says, it's become even more common.

"If you are victim of ransomware, you will see a pop-up window on your computer screen," said Consumer Reports' Jerry Beilinson. "It will say, all your files have been locked and to get them back, you're going to have to pay a ransom. We suggest that you not click on the window, unless you are willing to pay."

First, Consumer Reports says to make sure it's not just a phony pop-up. Close your browser and if it comes back, then you may have an issue.

"If you have a recent backup of your data, you probably won't need to pay the ransom. But if you don't have recent backup, you very well have to pay the ransom in order to get your files back," Beilinson said.

If you do have a backup, you can transfer your files to a clean computer. Or, you may be able to rebuild your system. A computer professional can help with this if you don't have the skills yourself.

To make it harder for hackers to gain access to your computer, keep your operating system and security software, up to date. Even better, turn on automatic updates so you don't have to think about it.