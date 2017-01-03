Chesapeake family searching for missing parrot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake family has posted a Craigslist ad in an attempt to find their lost pet parrot.

The post says the parrot is a brightly-colored yellow and green sun conure named ‘Tootsie,’ who went missing on New Year’s Day in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, in the Forest Cove and Lindburgh Manor subdivisions.

Tootsie was last seen and heard high in the trees but did not fly down when his family spotted him.

Unfortunately, Tootsie’s wings are not clipped, so he could be anywhere. But the family is hoping someone spots him!

The post says sun conures have a loud squawk and do not sound like regular backyard birds. Keep your eyes on your bird feeders as well because parrots will sometimes seek food at feeders when they escape.

If you think you’ve spotted Tootsie, you can reach out to the owners via Craigslist.