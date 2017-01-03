BMW found six months after driver lost it in parking garage

You know those few seconds of panic when you can’t recall exactly where in the lot you parked the car? Multiply it by a couple million and you have this story out of the UK.

In June, a man borrowed a friend’s BMW in Scotland and drove south to Manchester to catch a Stone Roses concert at Etihad Stadium, reports the Manchester Evening News.

He parked the vehicle in one of the area’s parking garages and promptly forgot which one. After the concert, he searched and searched, and ultimately spent five days trying to find his friend’s wheels before giving up.

In August, the owner, who’d emailed local companies and government to see if it had been found, reported the vehicle lost or stolen. Now officers say they happened upon an abandoned car in one of the area lots just before midnight Friday and, after seeing it had been reported lost or stolen, tweeted that they’d found the car that had been lost since June.

We can't imagine what the ticket machine is going to say when they finally put the ticket in – £££££££££££££££££££££££££££££ — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) December 31, 2016

“We can’t imagine what the ticket machine is going to say when they finally put the ticket in,” posted Manchester City Centre officers in a follow-up tweet.

The officers’ best guess? Around $6,150. The story reminds Aol Travel UK of an even wilder one: that of a German man who parked his car December 2010 and wasn’t able to locate it until September 2012.

