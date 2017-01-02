Students raising money for Virginia Beach teacher injured in deadly fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Students at First Colonial High School are raising thousands of dollars for a teacher after learning he was injured in a deadly fire over the weekend.

The fire happened early Saturday morning in Glen Allen.

According to our sister station, WTVR, two people died; former Richmond Public School principal John Lane and his wife Janet Hall-Lane.

WTVR also learned their 50-year-old son and 12-year-old grandson managed to escape.

First Colonial sophomores Brooke Coppola and Bailey Fifield told News 3 they learned the man who escaped was their math teacher, Jay Lane.

They started a GoFundMe Sunday night, which has quickly raised more than $5,000 to help Lane with medical bills.

Another GoFundMe has also been set up for Lane.

