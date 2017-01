PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a business was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Title Max at 2552 Airline Blvd. shortly before 4:30 p.m.

According to police, two suspects entered the business armed with handguns and demanded money.

The employees complied with the suspects’ demands.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.