Police: Chesapeake phone store employee robbed at gunpoint

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating a robbery that took place Monday night.

Officers were called to the Boost Mobile Store in the 1100 block of Military Highway after a robbery took place at 6:08 p.m.

According to police, an unknown black male entered the store armed with a hand gun and demanded money from an employee. After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a black male in his mid 30s with a thin build. He was approximately 5’7″ tall and wore a gray hoodie and blue jeans. The suspect had facial hair and eyeglasses.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.