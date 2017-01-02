Norfolk State University students bring The Warm Up to Hampton Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A group of Norfolk State University students have come together to give back to the Hampton Roads community.

The Warm Up initiative was first started in Norfolk by Jeremie Simmons, who initially only started collecting hats and gloves for the community. However, after the first donation, The Warm Up turned into a full clothing drive collecting all new and gently used clothes to distribute to children and the less fortunate.

The first Warm Up Clothing Drive took place on January 1 in Richmond by Trevin Curtis. On January 2, the initiative reached Portsmouth, organized by Tory Barner and Damon Ricks.

The next drive is January 9 in Virginia Beach, organized by Chris Goodman and Devon Wiggins.

The Warm Up is still collecting donations to hand out for their January 9 clothing drive.

If you would like to donate to The Warm Up, you can email organizers at theloem.llc@gmail.com or call 757-553-7237.