New year, new you? What you need to know before getting a gym membership this new year

Chesapeake, Va. – Getting in shape is one of the most common New Years’ resolutions.

Is “new year, new you” one of your 2017 mantras?

If you aren’t already a member of a gym, you’re probably looking into it in order to start your resolution.

Before you sign on the dotted line, here are a few things to remember.

Determine your fitness goals. What kind of workout are you looking for? Do you need certain equipment or training support to complete your goals?

Next, take a tour of a few gyms close to your home or your job. Taking a tour will allow you to get a sense of what the gym feels like on a normal day. To make it even better – tour around the time you see yourself making it to the gym. That way you know how crowded it is and what the atmosphere is like at that time.

Don’t feel coerced into joining. Remember what you are looking for in a gym and don’t sign with any place until you’ve found it.

Calculate the true costs. How much will this be monthly, but also how will it effect your yearly budget. Will you actually go enough to justify the price?

Finally, understand the terms of the contract. Take the time to go over the cancellation policy or any hidden fees that may apply.