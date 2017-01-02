× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Widespread rain to start the week

A soggy but warmer start… Expect a solid dose of rain to start the week as a string of fronts lingers across the Carolinas. We will see cloudy skies and widespread rain for most of today. Rain could be heavy at times with most of the rain falling the morning and getting more scattered late this afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 50s.

Rain will continue for Tuesday. Like Monday, we will see most of the rain in the morning with showers getting more scattered later in the day. Most areas will see over 1” of rainfall over the next 48 hours. Highs tomorrow will sneak into the low 60s.

Sunshine will return for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Colder air returns for the end of the week. Expect highs in the low 40s starting Thursday and sticking around through the weekend. We are watching a chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday night and into Friday morning. As of now, moisture looks limited but still worth keeping an eye on.

Today: Cloudy, Rain (90%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Scattered Showers (40%). Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain (80%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W/S 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 2nd

1962 Winter Storm: 4.9″ snow – Richmond

2002 Winter Storm: 8-12″ snow Southeast VA, 5-8″ snow Central VA

