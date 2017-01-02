Home surveillance cameras capture New Year’s Day car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Just hours into the New Year, home surveillance cameras captured three men going through cars in the Ocean Lakes section of the city.

In the footage, you can see the three men methodically check for unlocked cars on Bernstine Drive.

Homeowners said the suspects went through more than 20 cars within 10 minutes.

Many of the neighbors said their cars were locked, but several were opened. One woman told News 3 more than $50 was taken from her son's car, as well as credit cards.

The scariest part for most neighbors is that the thieves came within a few feet of their homes and they had no idea since they were celebrating the New Year.

If you recognize any of the men in the footage, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.