Hampton Police seek help to identify shooting suspect(s)

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspect(s) in connection with a shooting that happened on January 2.

Officers were called to the Sentara CarePlex Hospital around 3:45 p.m. where a shooting victim had showed up.

Police officers met with the adult male victim who had been shot multiple times.

According to police, the man’s injuries are considered life threatening.

Officers do not know the exact location where the shooting happened and do not have any suspect information to release.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.