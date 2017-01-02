Watch WTKR News 3 programming on WGNT 27.2

Getting the most bang for your travel buck

Posted 8:59 am, January 2, 2017, by

This is the time of year when the travel bug bites many Americans. The desire to travel more is near the top of many New Year's resolution lists. But, how can you get out and travel more without sacrificing your bank account? Terri Steele of World Class Travel joined us on News 3 This Morning with some advice.