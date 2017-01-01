× Newport News firefighters encounter small explosion while fighting house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News firefighters encountered a small explosion while fighting a house fire on New Year’s Day.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 700 block of Prescott Court just before 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Initially, firefighters were told someone may have been inside the home at the time of the fire, but later confirmed everyone in the home was out and safe.

During the fire attack, firefighters encountered a small explosion which halted fire control operation. After backing out of the home and regrouping, firefighters were able to go back in and finish extinguishing the fire.

Right now, no cause for the fire has been determined.