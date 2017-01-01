Boy walks into Hampton hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound New Year’s Day

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are looking for whoever shot a juvenile on New Year’s Day.

Officers responded to the Sentara CarePlex Hospital for a report of a “walk-in shooting victim” at 3:47 p.m.

Police say the victim is a male juvenile from Newport News and that his single gunshot wound is considered life-threatening.

According to police, just before the call for service at the hospital, dispatchers were notified about a shots fired complaint in the area of the intersection of Todds Lane and Northampton Drive.

So far, police don’t have any suspect information to share.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.