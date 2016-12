PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue Saturday evening after a 911 call was received at 6:26 p.m.

According to Portsmouth Police, the victim is an adult man with injuries to his lower scene. Medics are treating the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.