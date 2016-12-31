No. 20 Florida State outduels No. 12 Virginia 60-58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Cavaliers were handed their second home loss in 37 ACC home games courtesy of Florida State in a New Year’s Eve battle. Virginia (11-2) got a go-ahead shot sophomore from Kyle Guy with 12 seconds left in the game. Dwayne Bacon responded with a three of his own with two seconds left to ice the game. Bacon had 29 points.

The Seminoles begin a long stretch of games against ranked opponents.

Virginia Beach native Devon Hall scored 10 points for UVA, while Kyle Guy led with 14.