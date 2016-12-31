Fire damages Hampton home on New Year’s Eve

HAMPTON, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Reed Street Saturday.

The call came in just after 7:30 a.m.

When units arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the single-story home.

Everyone living in the home got out safely.

The fire was put out in 20 minutes.

The house has significant fire, smoke and heat damage.

According to Hampton Fire Battalion Chief Barilla, a woman was taken to the hospital for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.