Virginia ABC stores to open on New Year’s Day for first time ever

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia ABC stores will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day, which are normal operating hours for Sundays.

This is the first time Virginia ABC stores will be open on the first day of the year.

The change comes after new legislation that went into effect in July that states Virginia ABC store locations can open an hour earlier on Sundays and may also be open on New Year’s Day.

Stores will be open normal operating hours on New Year’s Eve.

