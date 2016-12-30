Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula Health District is warning residents about a raccoon found in Newport News that has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The raccoon was in the area of Normandy Lane, between Harbor Watch Place and Burcher Road.

Anyone with information about any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District – Newport News Environmental Health at 757-594-7340.

Exposure also includes between your pet and a rabid animal.